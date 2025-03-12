Police Arrest Most Wanted Three Outlaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Larkana Police have made significant progress in addressing various crimes in the region. On Wednesday, they arrested an absconding suspect, Rajab son of Chhuttal alias Muhammad Tahir Dahani, involved in a serious kidnapping case.
The arrest was made possible through an operation conducted by the Aqeelat Pir Sher Police Station team in the Kurai Laro area. Legal proceedings, including interrogation, are currently underway against the suspect.
In another development, Larkana Police arrested two central suspects, Ali Gul Umrani and Ghulam Hussain Umrani, in connection with the murder case of Bashir Ahmed Umrani.
The suspects were found in possession of an illegal double-barrel gun and pistol, leading to separate cases being filed under the Sindh Arms Act.
Furthermore, Larkana Police successfully thwarted criminal activity in the Dhamrah area through active patrolling. Although five suspects managed to flee, an exchange of fire between police and robbers occurred in village Paliyo Khan Gopang. Additional forces have been dispatched to apprehend the fugitives, who had blocked a road for nefarious purposes.
Recent Stories
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker calls on Nawaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader Owais Younas, others until April 116 minutes ago
-
Police arrest most wanted three outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police implements strategy to improve traffic flow on roads, public safety16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman16 minutes ago
-
Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt launches education program for inmates’ children36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest moonshiner, recover 30 liters liquor36 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore36 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express46 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over enmity46 minutes ago
-
DC for uniform cleanliness in urban, rural areas56 minutes ago