Police Arrest Most Wanted Three Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Police arrest most wanted three outlaws

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Larkana Police have made significant progress in addressing various crimes in the region. On Wednesday, they arrested an absconding suspect, Rajab son of Chhuttal alias Muhammad Tahir Dahani, involved in a serious kidnapping case.

The arrest was made possible through an operation conducted by the Aqeelat Pir Sher Police Station team in the Kurai Laro area. Legal proceedings, including interrogation, are currently underway against the suspect.

In another development, Larkana Police arrested two central suspects, Ali Gul Umrani and Ghulam Hussain Umrani, in connection with the murder case of Bashir Ahmed Umrani.

The suspects were found in possession of an illegal double-barrel gun and pistol, leading to separate cases being filed under the Sindh Arms Act.

Furthermore, Larkana Police successfully thwarted criminal activity in the Dhamrah area through active patrolling. Although five suspects managed to flee, an exchange of fire between police and robbers occurred in village Paliyo Khan Gopang. Additional forces have been dispatched to apprehend the fugitives, who had blocked a road for nefarious purposes.

