Police arrest motorbike lifter gang, recover 5 motorbikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Police have arrested a two-member gang, and recovered five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown.

Police spokesman said that Wah Cantonment Police have arrested a two-member motorbike lifter gang.

The accused arrested were identified as Owais and Akhtar.

The SP Potohar appreciated the team and said that the the law violators who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets should be punished.