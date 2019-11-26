UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Motorcycle Gang, Recovered 14 Motorcycles In Sargodha

Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Police arrest motorcycle gang, recovered 14 motorcycles in Sargodha

The Police have taken action against motorcycle thieves in Jhal Chakian police station limits and arrested two persons including head of a gang

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police have taken action against motorcycle thieves in Jhal Chakian police station limits and arrested two persons including head of a gang.

The police spokesperson said Tuesday that comprehensive campaign has been launched here under directions of the District Police Officer (DPO)Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera against people involved in criminal activities.

He said a team was constituted under supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Saddar Circle and SHO Jhal Chakian and they have arrested a provincial level group named Taji Gang involved in motorcycles theft.

The police have arrested head of Taji gang named Mumtaz son of Mehdi Khan Waraich, resident of 71 SB and Shouket Ali son of Nazeer Ahmed, a resident of Moazamabad area.

The DSP Saddar Akhtar Ali said that arrested persons were involved in street crime and motorcycle theft while fourteen bikes have been recovered from them.

The accused were wanted in the theft cases across Punjab and also supplying bikes to the Baluchistan province, he said.

He briefed that police have recovered seven Honda 125/CG motorcycles, two bikes 70/CD and five Chinese made motorcycles.

The police have also handed over recovered motorcycles to the owners including Hasnaat Ahmed, Malik Sajjad, Muhammad Husnain, Amir Mumtaz, Abdul Jabbar, Hassan Akhter, Muhammad Shahzad, Saeed Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Shakil.

