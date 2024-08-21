Police arrest motorcycle snatching gang, recover stolen vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) personnel on Wednesday arrested three members of a motorcycle snatching gang after an exchange of fire in Mirpurkhas.

According to SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retired) Asad Ali Chowdhury, the operation was conducted under the leadership of CIA in-charge Inayat Ali Zardari and SHO Mehmoodabad.

The three arrested suspects are Larib from Al Para, Atif alias Musa from Shahi Bazar and Abdul Sattar Lashari Baloch from Walkurt, Mirpurkhas.

During the operation, the police recovered two pistols with five rounds from the arrested individuals.

One of the motorcycles recovered was reported stolen from a showroom in the A section police station of Tando Allahyar district on August 14.

In addition to the motorcycle snatching case, the SSP revealed that the arrested suspects are also involved in other theft and encounter cases with the police.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The SSP commended the CIA in-charge, SHO and the entire team involved in the operation for their tireless efforts to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen motorcycles.

In a separate statement, the SSP shared that the Mirpurkhas police have arrested 1,137 suspects in recent operations including 16 robbery suspects.

The police have recovered 2 cars, 35 motorcycles, 17 mobile phones, and Rs. 4,438,250 in cash from the suspects.

Furthermore, the police have seized significant quantities of narcotics including 31 kg of hashish, 1 kg 471 grams of opium, 228 bottles of whiskey, 97,658 liters of country liquor and various gutka and other drug-related materials.

The police have also busted 15 gangs and recovered 1 revolver, 10 pistols, and 51 bullets.

