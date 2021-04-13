Police arrest Mufti Kifayat Ullah

Mansehra police on Tuesday arrested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah under the Section 3 of the MPO Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Mansehra police on Tuesday arrested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Mufti Kifayat Ullah under the Section 3 of the MPO Act.

According to DPO Mansehra, Mufti Kifayat Ullah was wanted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. He was arrested from his house during a police raid.