Police Arrest Mufti Shah Nawaz In Pirwadhai Madrasa Abuse Case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested Mufti Shah Nawaz in Pirwadhai madrasa abuse case, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that police teams under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal were making all-out efforts to net the accused Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in Pirwadhai Madrasa female student abuse and violence case.

He said the raids were conducted in Chakri, Hassanabdal, Mansehra and other areas to arrest the accused.

DSP City also visited the house of the victim and apprised her mother about progress in the case, he said adding, a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of senior police officers.

The spokesman informed that police respected the madaris but abuse and violence against seminary students would not be tolerated.

Mufti Shah Nawaz is teacher of 'Jamia Tuba Zia ul Banat' and allegedly involved in harassment and violence case of a female student.

