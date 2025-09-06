Police Arrest Multiple Suspects, Recover Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Launching a crackdown against anti-social elements in different areas of the provincial metropolis, the district police here on Sunday arrested multiple suspects and recovered arms from them.
Machni Gate police arrested multiple suspects and recovered a rifle, three pistols, besides several cartridges.
Daudzai police arrested seven suspects involved in illegal moving of weapons and recovered two rifles, and five pistols from them.
Similarly, in search and strike operation conducted by Nasir Bagh police, result in arresting of multiple suspects. Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, six pistols, and several magazines.
Meanwhile, Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station arrested accused Abdul Masoor who was displaying weapons on TikTok. The rifle shown in the video was also recovered.
The cases have been registered in relevant police stations while further investigation was underway.
APP/hsb
