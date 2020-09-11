Police arrest murder accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar police have arrested an accused for killing his minor daughter few years ago over domestic issues in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station.

Police said on Friday, the accused had killed his four months old daughter in 2016 and was at large since then.

Shah Qabool area police on Friday arrested the accused from the interior city on a tip-off.

The accused was handed over to Inqilab police station, where he confessed the crime over domestic issues.