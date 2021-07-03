Police arrest murder accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :After Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder of two brothers in the precincts of Police Station B-Division Okara, Police had arrested both the accused involved in the murder.

Usman Buzdar had directed to take strict legal action against the accused.

He assured that justice will be ensured to the victim family.