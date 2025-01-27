Police Arrest Murderer
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Gambat police on Monday arrested a person who allegedly killed his brother.
A police led by SHO, Waqar Afridi detained the alleged accused during a successful raid.
A weapon used in murder was also recovered from the accused's possession, the police spokesman said.
"Waqar Khan, a resident of Gumbat, killed his brother Abrar inside his house in a fit of rage during a fight," he said, adding
the accused had confessed to his crime during the investigation.
District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Zahidullah appreciated the successful action of the police and said such actions were important for the eliminating the crimes.
APP/azq/378
