Police Arrest Murderers, Drug Dealer In Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A murderers of a teacher Akbar Khan were arrested by Atla police in Swabi district on Friday.

The brother of the deceased teacher had filed a report with Atla police that his brother was killed by unknown assailants when he was on way to school.

District Police Officer Swabi had given the task to Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle Gadoon, Iftikhar Ali Khan to nab the murderers.

The police while working on scientific lines conducted a raid and arrested two accused identified as Mehmood Shah and Nurul Amin, residents of Amankot, Parmoli. Both the accused were shifted to Atla police station for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Swabi police while taking action on a tip-off arrested a drug dealer and recovered 4.20kg hashish from his possession.

