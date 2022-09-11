Police arrest narcotic dealer, recover one kg hashish, arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police have launched a crackdown against narcotics dealers and arrested a narcotics dealer and other accused after recovering more than one one kilogram of hashish and arms from their possession.

According to police, the crackdown has been launched in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Najmul Hasnain to purge society from the menace of drugs.

He said that Station House Officer (SHO) Panyala police station Abdul Ghafar Khan along with his team conducted a crackdown in the Panyala area under leadership of DSP Fazal Rahim.

During the crackdown, the police arrested several accused and recovered 1035 grams hashish, one short-gun and two pistols from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and police started further interrogation.