Police arrest narcotics dealer, auto mechanic in tempering case

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police in separate raids arrested a drug peddler and an auto mechanic on charges of tempering with chassis numbers of vehicles,said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to the details,acting on tip off, Cantt police conducted a drugs den at Daraban Kalan road and arrested drugs dealer-Khurram Zaman. The police recovered ice-drugs and illegal 30-bore pistol along with 15 cartridges from his possession.

The police have registered case and locked up the accused.

Separately, the Cantt police arrested an auto mechanic who was allegedly specialized in making fake registration of vehicles by tempering with chassis numbers.

After receiving information, the police raided an auto shop at Chashma Auto market, Multan Road and arrested Zaffar Abbas who had been involved in illegal business of dealing in making of bogus vehicles by tempering with their chassis numbers. Police registered case against the accused.