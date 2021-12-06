Police arrest narcotics smuggler

KOHAT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Kohat police Monday arrested a smuggler and recovered two kilogram hashish from their possession during a crackdown on narcotics smuggling.

SHO Shakardara Javed Khan along with police personnel have arrested narcotics smuggler Mohibullah resident of Peshawar in an operation at Gargru Kandau check post and recovered two kilograms of cannabis from his possession.

The drug smuggler was arrested from a passenger coach who was being smuggled to Punjab.

Police have registered the case.