Police Arrest Nine Accused In 45 Theft Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

Police arrest nine accused in 45 theft incidents

Islamabad Bani Gala police have busted two criminal gangs wanted to police in more than 45 cases of theft as well as dacoities and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Bani Gala police have busted two criminal gangs wanted to police in more than 45 cases of theft as well as dacoities and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from their possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said the action was taken on the directives of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who constituted special teams for effective action against criminal elements.

One of the team headed by SP (City) Muhamad Omer Khan, took prompt action following the complaint of a woman registered at Bani Gala police station and busted an inter-provincial gang comprising four gangsters.

This team included Assistant Superintendent of Police Bani Gala, Haider Ali and Station House Officer Bani Gala Tipu Sultan, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Aashiq Hussain, Shehzad Rafique and others.

They culprits were used to hire new vehicles from various cities and conduct robberies in houses at gun point after getting information from the domestic servants.

The gangsters of this network known as `snake gang' have been identified as Adnan, Ilyas, Basheer and Abid who confessed to commit 40 dacoities/thefts in the areas of Federal capital and various cities of Punjab.

Police team also recovered gold ornaments, mobiles phones, cash, a vehicle and weapons from their possession.

Bani Gala police also arrested another five criminals of an inter-provincial gang wanted to police in theft cases reported in twin cities and various cities of Punjab. They used to ransack houses after breaking the iron grills of the windows.

The gang members were identified as Nadir, Hassan, Asim, Gulfam and Shoaib. Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees have been also recovered from them.

Further investigation was underway from the nabbed accused, the spokesman added.

