UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine Anti-social Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest nine anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 920 grams charras, seven litres liquor, a 30-bore pistol, a 9mm pistol, three Kalashnikov, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila and Gujar Khan police held Hassan, Rehmat and Imraz for having 920 grams charras while Race Course police netted Raiz for possessing seven litres of liquor.

Wah Cantt, Mandra, Rawat, and Chakri police arrested Inamullah, Ajmal, Jabar Ali, Siraj, and Nusrat Javed and seized a 30-bore pistol, a 9mm pistol, three kalashnikov and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted seven beggars from different areas on Monday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

43 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

46 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

55 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.