Police arrest nine anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police in an action against anti-social elements on Thursday arrested nine besides recovering 70 liters of liquor, 1,648 grams of charras, 1250 grams of ecstasy tablets and other items from them.

According to a police spokesman, New Town and Rawat police held Amjad Sohail and Adnan for having 70 liters of liquor.

Similarly, New Town, Airport and Dhamial police rounded up Husnain, Naseeb and Wasi Abbas for possessing 1,648 grams of charras.

He informed that Waris Khan police managed to arrest two accused namely Kamran Khan alias Kami, ringleader and Waqar Ahmed, allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions.

Police also recovered crystal methamphetamine (ice drug) and 1250 grams of ecstasy tablets from their possession.

He said Sadiqabad police in their operation against illegal petrol agencies arrested two accused namely Shoukat and Shehzad.

He added that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 36.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, the spokesman said.