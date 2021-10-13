Police arrest Nine car thieves, recover 15 vehicles fortnightly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police had busted three gangs of car thieves comprising nine accused and recovered 15 vehicles besides nine motorbikes from their possession during last 15 days.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Investigation) Liaqat Hyat Niazi said all efforts were being made to curb crime in the city.

He said the nabbed were identified as Najeeb, Yaseen, Kashif, Akram, Shabbir, Nazeer, Saeed, Ismail and Anwer Zaib while further investigation was underway.

The SP (Investigation) appreciated the hard work of AVLC police saying that vehicle lifting incidents had declined significantly in the city due to the hard work of the cell.