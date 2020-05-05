UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Nine Drug Dealers In Sargodha

Police have arrested nine accused and recovered 1.860 kilograms Hashish, 28 liter liquor, 1 kalashnikov and 3 Pistol 30 bore from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered 1.860 kilograms Hashish, 28 liter liquor, 1 kalashnikov and 3 Pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place and arrested nine accused rThey culprits included Shahid, Sheraz, Sanwal,Mohsin,Farooq,Rabnawaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Nazir and Ejaz.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

