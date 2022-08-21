Police arrest nine drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested nine alleged drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

According to Bahawalpur police spokesman, the teams of police stations (PS), including PS Noshahra, PS Hasilpur, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Dera Nawab, PS Baghdadul Jadid and PS Uch Sharif conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took nine alleged drug peddlers into custody.

The police also recovered 275 litres of liquor and 4,030 grams hashish from the possession of the suspects.