Police Arrest Nine For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest nine for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested nine accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered nine 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila, Dhamial and Chontra police conducted raids and held nine accused, namely Muhammad Dawood, Zohaib, Sami, Waleed, Hamad, Asadullah, Khurram Shehzad, Noor Muhammad and Saqib and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

