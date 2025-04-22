Police arrest nine for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police held two illegal arm holders Hamza and Aftab and recovered 02 pistols 30-bore from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police arrested Shan and recovered 01 pistol 9-mm from his custody.

While, Taxila Police nabbed Saifullah and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him while 01 pistol 30-bore was recovered from Basit.

Saddar Barooni Police arrested Bilal and Farooq and found with 03 pistols 30-bore whereas, Dhamyal Police arrested Abdul Wahab and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him.

Police have registered separate cases registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs praised the efforts of police teams said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.