Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest nine for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police held two illegal arm holders Hamza and Aftab and recovered 02 pistols 30-bore from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police arrested Shan and recovered 01 pistol 9-mm from his custody.

While, Taxila Police nabbed Saifullah and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him while 01 pistol 30-bore was recovered from Basit.

Saddar Barooni Police arrested Bilal and Farooq and found with 03 pistols 30-bore whereas, Dhamyal Police arrested Abdul Wahab and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him.

Police have registered separate cases registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs praised the efforts of police teams said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

4 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

17 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan