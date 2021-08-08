Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up nine persons from different areas and recovered 1475 grams charras, four 30 bore pistols, one 8MM rifle and 20 liters liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that R.A.Bazar Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Muzaffar Khan on recovery of 1155 grams charras.

Taxila, Gujar Khan and Chontra police rounded up Safiullah, Shams ur Rehman, Kamran, Junaid and Muhammad Taj for possessing four 30 bore pistols and one 8MM rifle from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Morgah and R.A.Bazar police arrested Jahangir, Muhammad Zeeshan and Shahzad Masih for having 320 grams charras and 20 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.