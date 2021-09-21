UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs rounded up nine persons from different areas and recovered nearly three kg charras, seven 30-bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held Muhammad Javed and recovered 1500 grams charras while 1450 grams charras was recovered from the possession of another accused namely Muhammad Sohail.

Bani police arrested, Sajad, Muhammad Hussain and Adil Khan on recovery of three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Kalar Syedan police rounded up Haider Ali and Khurram Ishtiaq for possessing two 30 bore pistols.

Wah Cantt police also held an accused namely Naveed Ahmed and seized a 30 bore pistol while Saddar Wah police apprehended Muhammad Imran and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said.

