Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

The District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused of possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Airport Police held Naimatullah for illegal possession of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Likewise, he said, Morgah Police arrested an accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, of having illegal weapon (a 30 bore pistol) and ammunition.

Gujar Khan Police arrested three, Abdul Kareem, Saddam Hussain and Shoaib.

All three were accused of illegally keeping a 30 bore pistol and ammunition each, the spokesman said.

Rawat Police also nabbed two, Farrukh and Ismail, accused of illegal possession of a 30 bore pistol and rounds each,while Dhamial Police held Ismail for illegally possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

City Police also sent behind the bars an accused namely Arbaz for having an illegal weapon.

Separate cases were registered against all those arrested, he said.