UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

The District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused of possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused of possessing illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Airport Police held Naimatullah for illegal possession of a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Likewise, he said, Morgah Police arrested an accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, of having illegal weapon (a 30 bore pistol) and ammunition.

Gujar Khan Police arrested three, Abdul Kareem, Saddam Hussain and Shoaib.

All three were accused of illegally keeping a 30 bore pistol and ammunition each, the spokesman said.

Rawat Police also nabbed two, Farrukh and Ismail, accused of illegal possession of a 30 bore pistol and rounds each,while Dhamial Police held Ismail for illegally possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

City Police also sent behind the bars an accused namely Arbaz for having an illegal weapon.

Separate cases were registered against all those arrested, he said.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertiliz ..

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

34 seconds ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

35 seconds ago
 Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir ..

Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

36 seconds ago
 ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC ..

ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC counters to facilitate citizen ..

40 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 S ..

Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Me ..

4 minutes ago
 Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's ..

Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's Accession on May 31

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.