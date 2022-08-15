Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Airport, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syedan police held Talha, Tahseen, Abdul Rehman, Hussain Rasheed, Muhammad Dawood, Wajid, Rohail, Akhtar and Tahir for having eight 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore repeater and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.