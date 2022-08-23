UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Amirullah and Waseem for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Wah Cantt police netted three accused namely Adnan, Siraj and Amir and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. Civil Lines police also rounded up an accused namely Subhan with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Similarly, Saddar Wah, Mandra and Rawat police arrested Muhammad Ahsan, Abdul Ghaffar and Bilal Saeed and recovered two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and an iron punch from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

