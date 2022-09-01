UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :District police on the directives of the City Police Officer Rawalpindi on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Taxila, Mandra, Jatli, Saddar Baroni, Rawat and Kotli Sattian police rounded up Waheed, Sajid, Irfan, Hadiyatullah, Samiullah, Shahid Saeed, Muhammad Bilal Adil, Haseeb and Faisal ur Rehman on recovery of eight 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

