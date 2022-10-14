Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Pirwadhai, Airport, Morgah, and Jatli police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Sohail, Mushtaq, Ali Raza, Zaman, Shahrukh, Muhammad Shan and others and recovered eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.