Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.)Muhammad Amir Khan, conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, Rattaamral, Airport, Taxila, Dhamial and Rawat police rounded up nine namely Waqas, Jamshaid, Ali Raza, Ahsan Shehzad, Sikandar, Qasim, Eid Gul, Sher Ali, and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered eight 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

