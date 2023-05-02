UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Rawat police rounded up nine accused namely Asim, Farhan Naeem, Munawar, Irfan Ullah, Imran, Afzal, Qamar ul Salam, Tariq and Waqas and recovered eight pistols 30 bores, a 30 bore rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 37.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of G ..

Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of Gilding and Ornamentation

24 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 1 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 17th edition

39 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

3 hours ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.