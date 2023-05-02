Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Rawat police rounded up nine accused namely Asim, Farhan Naeem, Munawar, Irfan Ullah, Imran, Afzal, Qamar ul Salam, Tariq and Waqas and recovered eight pistols 30 bores, a 30 bore rifle, and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 37.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.