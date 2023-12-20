Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing weapons, ammunition, and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing weapons, ammunition, and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat, Gujar Khan, Wah Cantt, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Airport, Taxila and Rattaamral police rounded up Arshad, Kaleem, Rehmatullah, Haroon, Nabeel, Faisal, Sajjad, Yasin and Abbas and recovered a 223 bore rifle, seven 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

