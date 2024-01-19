Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Operating Petrol, LPG Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted nine accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Airport, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids and rounded up six accused namely Fazal ur Rehman, Zeeshan, Waseem, Nawaz, Babar and Ethesham and recovered five 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt and Rawat police rounded up three accused namely Hamza, Arslan, and Naveed for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing, illegal weapon holders and illegal petrol and LPG agencies would continue.

