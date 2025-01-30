Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine Gamblers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Police arrest Nine gamblers

Po­lice in its continued drive against criminals claimed to have arrested Nine gamblers including a woman and recovered stake money from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Po­lice in its continued drive against criminals claimed to have arrested Nine gamblers including a woman and recovered stake money from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Station House Officer (SHO) Husri Inspector Maqsood Raza Manghar along with Incharge Seri Liaqat Sarki and others conducted a raid and arrested 9 gamblers including a woman Muhammad Achar Machi, Ghulam Qadir, Rano Kolhi, Shabir Manghar, Dildar Abro, Manzoor Ali, Khamiso, Jahangir Shaikh and hameeda raid handed.

Police have recov­ered stake money, octroi receipts, Pole money, mobile phones, 11 motorcycles anda Rickshaw from their possession.

Husri Police have registered cases against gamblers under Hudood Ordinance and relevant law.

