Police arrest nine gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, Police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 25,140 and six mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed here on Sunday that Bani Police got a tip off that few people were involved in gambling.

Taking immediate action, Bani police arrested the gamblers named Dilwar Khan, Anil Sadiq, Nobel Javed, Junaid Gul, Shahzad, Waqas, Chand Masih, Shahid Gul and Aqib Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.