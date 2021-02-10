Police arrest nine gamblers in bahawalpur

The police have arrested nine alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession in Head Rajkaan area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested nine alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession in Head Rajkaan area.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Head Rajkaan police received information about gambling on outskirts of Head Rajkaan town.

A police party of PS Head Rajkaan headed by Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Arshad raided the den and took nine alleged gamblers into custody.

The police recovered cash Rs 24,570 from the possession of the accused. The police have registered a case against the suspects.