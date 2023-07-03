Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine Gamblers; Recover Rs 130,000 Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 130,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 130,000 stake money, 13 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Airport police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Dilawar, Sakhawat, Ali Raza, Faheem, Javed, Nadeem, Zohaib, Nadeem Akbar and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 130,000 cash stake money, 13 mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money From Airport

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

48 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan