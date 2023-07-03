Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 130,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 130,000 stake money, 13 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Airport police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Dilawar, Sakhawat, Ali Raza, Faheem, Javed, Nadeem, Zohaib, Nadeem Akbar and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 130,000 cash stake money, 13 mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.