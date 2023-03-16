Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 202,000 stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 202,000 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Pervaiz, Khizer, Azhar, Mehlod Iqbal, Naseer, Tariq, Tasawar, Murtaza and Mumraiz who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.