Police Arrest Nine Gamblers; Recover Rs 40,000 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 40,000 stake money, nine mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Usman, Waseem, Sheram, Numan, Junaid, Hassan, Adnan, Umar and Suleman, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 40,000, nine mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

