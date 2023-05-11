Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 57,890 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 57,890 stake money, 18 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Bani police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Arif, Imran, Sagheer, Amir, Maqsood, Tahir, Liaquat, Babar and Tariq, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 57,890 cash stake money, 18 mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.