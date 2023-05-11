UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine Gamblers; Recover Rs 57,890 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 57,890 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 57,890 stake money, 18 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Bani police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Arif, Imran, Sagheer, Amir, Maqsood, Tahir, Liaquat, Babar and Tariq, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 57,890 cash stake money, 18 mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Bani Rawalpindi Money From

Recent Stories

IMF denies statement on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khanâ€™s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

8 minutes ago
 Intâ€™l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Intâ€™l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over â€˜vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over â€˜violent protestsâ€™

1 hour ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.