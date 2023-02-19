Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 60,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi district Police had arrested nine alleged gamblers, including two transgenders, and recovered Rs 60,000 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said the police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that the Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested nine alleged gamblers, including two transgenders.

The accused arrested were identified as Laila Ali, Fariha Munir, Muhammad Riasat, Azram Khan, Abdul Qadoos, Adnan Shehzad, Waqas Khan, Muhammad Zahid and Balaj Khan.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

The Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.