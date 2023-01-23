UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Nine Kite Sellers With 629 Kites

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Police arrest nine kite sellers with 629 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest nine kite sellers on recovery of 629 kites and 43 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Gujar Khan, Westridge, Race Course and Taxila police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Munib, Munir, Jahanzaib, Faizan, Abdul Haseeb, Arshad, Arslan, Zeeshan and Zain and recovered 629 kites and 43 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila From Race

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

2 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

2 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.