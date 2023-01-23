Police arrest nine kite sellers with 629 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest nine kite sellers on recovery of 629 kites and 43 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Gujar Khan, Westridge, Race Course and Taxila police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Munib, Munir, Jahanzaib, Faizan, Abdul Haseeb, Arshad, Arslan, Zeeshan and Zain and recovered 629 kites and 43 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.