Police arrest nine kite sellers with over 1200 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest nine kite sellers on recovery of over 1200 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, that Taxila police arrested a kite seller namely Owais and recovered 1000 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Race Course police conducted a raid and netted Alam, Afzal and Dilbar on recovery of 115 kites and string rolls while Westridge police rounded up four accused, Aziz, Abdul Wahab, Mozan and Taimoor and recovered 37 kites and string rolls from their possession.

Mandra police also arrested Kaleem for having 85 kites and string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action by the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.