Police arrest nine lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested nine accused besides recovering over 2110 grams of charras, nine liters of liquor, three liquor bottles, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Airport police arrested an accused for having 1560 charras and Saddar Wah police rounded up Arslan for possessing 550 grams charras.

Saddar Wah, and Civil Lines police netted Danish, Amir Ali, Munir, Shafqat and Naveed and recovered nine liters of liquor and three liquor bottles.

New Town and Race Course police in their ongoing operation against illegal weapon holders managed to net Bakhtiar and Mushtaq and recovered two 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.