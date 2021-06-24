UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Nine Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest nine outlaws

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine accused from different areas of the district including a lady who killed a minor boy over a petty dispute.

In the first case Injra police arrested Kosar Jabeen who was accused of killing a three years old boy Sajid Khan over a petty dispute with his parents.

In another incident police arrested two car lifters Adnan and Sajjad who were accused of stealing a car almost two weeks ago from Hasanabdal.

In another attempt police arrested three accused allegedly involved in drug peddling namely Shahid Mehmood, Asad Hussain, Sajjad Khan and Sameer Khan from different areas and recovered 7.8 kg chars from their possession.

In another attempt police arrested two proclaimed offenders Azhar Khan and Maaroof Shah wanted by the police in different cases.

Related Topics

Police Car From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

33 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

1 hour ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.