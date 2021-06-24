Police arrest nine outlaws

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine accused from different areas of the district including a lady who killed a minor boy over a petty dispute.

In the first case Injra police arrested Kosar Jabeen who was accused of killing a three years old boy Sajid Khan over a petty dispute with his parents.

In another incident police arrested two car lifters Adnan and Sajjad who were accused of stealing a car almost two weeks ago from Hasanabdal.

In another attempt police arrested three accused allegedly involved in drug peddling namely Shahid Mehmood, Asad Hussain, Sajjad Khan and Sameer Khan from different areas and recovered 7.8 kg chars from their possession.

In another attempt police arrested two proclaimed offenders Azhar Khan and Maaroof Shah wanted by the police in different cases.