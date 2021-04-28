UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Nine Over Violation Of Covid SOPs In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest nine over violation of Covid SOPs in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Mardan is taking tangible measures to ensure enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in bazaars to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As part of efforts, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Mujeebur Rehman paid a surprise visit to business centers in the city on Wednesday and inspected implementation of Covid SOPs.

During inspection nine persons were arrested over violation.

In most of the areas, full compliance was witnessed and shopkeepers shut their businesses according to the prescribed time limit.

The deputy commissioner said saving lives of people was the top most priority of the administration which is possible only through complete implementation of SOPs.

He added that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law.

