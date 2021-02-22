UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Nine Persons During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:58 PM

Police arrest nine persons during raid

Police have arrested nine persons involved in an anti social elements and recovered stolen goods, motorbikes and illegal weapons

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine persons involved in an anti social elements and recovered stolen goods, motorbikes and illegal weapons.

Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

In the first attempt Injra police arrested Khizar Hayat and Naseer Ahmad both r/o Chakwal and recovered stolen goods from them while their third accomplice Danyal r/o Injra is at large and raids are being carried out for his arrest.

In the second attempt Hatian police arrested four bike lifters and recovered ten stolen bikes from their possession. Those arrested include Muhammad Ali and Mudassir Khan both r/o Waisa , Abbas Baig r/o Hazro and Muhammad Iqbal r/o Mongewali . Yet in another attempt Basal police arrested Yasir Amir r/o Pindsultani , Khurshid Ahmad r/o Domel and Muhammad Farooq r/o Mansehra and recovered two pistols and a 12 bore shotgun from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Mansehra Chakwal Hazro Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

4 minutes ago

Respecting each others' rights inevitable for a st ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt ..

5 minutes ago

SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

5 minutes ago

Book "Shar Goshiyan" by renowned senior journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Iran says IAEA chief's visit led to 'significant a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.