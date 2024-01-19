Police Arrest Nine Persons For Aerial Firing, Fireworks
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Sadiqabad police here on Friday arrested nine persons involved in fireworks and aerial firing at the marriage ceremony.
The spokesman the police recovered weapons from their custody and registered a case.
The accused were Muhammed Shehbaz, Muhammed Haris, Abdul Majid, Abdus Salam, Kashif Javed, Ijaz Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed, Farhan Ali and Qadir Khan, he added.
SSP Operation, Hafiz Kamran appreciated the performance of the police and directed to take every possible measure to curb anti-social activities.
