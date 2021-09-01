Police arrest nine; recover 10 liquor bottles, over four kg charras

Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested nine and recovered 4690 grams charras, 10 litres liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, a pistol from t heir possession

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police held a drug peddler namely Muhammad Arslan and recovered 1100 grams charras and a pistol from his possession. Westridge police in another raid recovered 140 grams charras from Taj Muhammad.

Naseerabad police rounded up Umar Niaz and seized 1300 grams charras while Waris Khan police arrested Waseem Akhtar for having 1380 grams charras.

Naseerabad police in another raid recovered 300 grams charras from the possession of Mohsin Ijaz. Saddar Baroni police also recovered 215 grams charras from Zeeshan and 260 grams charras from the possession of Mohsin Zameer.

Rawat police in their operation netted Tahzeb for having 10 bottles of liquor while Chontra police nabbed Raza Ullah and recovered 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.