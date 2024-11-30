Police Arrest Nine Suspects In Search Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak Division, Mukhtiar Ali on Saturday said that a total of nine suspects were arrested during search and strike operations in Malakandair, Warsak and adjacent areas.
According to a press statement, the district police teams conducted search and strike operations in their respective areas. During the operation, police arrested nine suspects and recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle and 11 magazines of pistols with cartridges.
The arrested identified as Yasir, Sardar Ali, Ikram, Haris, Umer Khan, Imran, Noor Muhammad, Manzoor and Muhammad Imran.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJN, UNDP host workshop to strengthen dispute resolution councils in Malakand17 seconds ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen national HIV response22 seconds ago
-
Barrister Arslan felicitates workers on PPP’S 57th foundation day, pays homage to martyrs26 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for an oversight committee to utilize funds in NMDs29 seconds ago
-
Educational institutions should pay special attention to arts, research: DC11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over deaths in cylinder blast20 minutes ago
-
Rising cases of hepatitis B & C demand immediate attention: Experts20 minutes ago
-
CM’s policies bring relief to wheat farmers as seed prices drop20 minutes ago
-
Judicial staff stranded in Parachinar for 10 days31 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes "Khedan Lahore Dian" at Shahdara Complex40 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on Dhee Rani programme40 minutes ago