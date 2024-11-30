Open Menu

Police Arrest Nine Suspects In Search Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest nine suspects in search operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak Division, Mukhtiar Ali on Saturday said that a total of nine suspects were arrested during search and strike operations in Malakandair, Warsak and adjacent areas.

According to a press statement, the district police teams conducted search and strike operations in their respective areas. During the operation, police arrested nine suspects and recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle and 11 magazines of pistols with cartridges.

The arrested identified as Yasir, Sardar Ali, Ikram, Haris, Umer Khan, Imran, Noor Muhammad, Manzoor and Muhammad Imran.

